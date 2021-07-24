Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $52,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Infosys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFY opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

