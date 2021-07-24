Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 70 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.34% of STERIS worth $54,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $212.47 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $151.79 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.