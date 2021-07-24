Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 793,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 136,429 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $56,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $56.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,832.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

