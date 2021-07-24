Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,141,692 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of PPL worth $58,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 4.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 0.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in PPL by 1.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 3.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

