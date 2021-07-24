Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $62,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after buying an additional 308,851 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $37,062,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after buying an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

AVY opened at $202.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $111.80 and a 12-month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.