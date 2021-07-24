South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

SSB traded down $4.80 on Friday, reaching $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 948,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,416. South State has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

