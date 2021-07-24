Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS.

NYSE:RS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.31. 336,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,818. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $97.31 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

