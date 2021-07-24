Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS.
NYSE:RS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.31. 336,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,818. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $97.31 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.43.
In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
See Also: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.