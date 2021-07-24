Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading Up 2.3%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX)’s share price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.08). Approximately 9,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 57,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.98).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBOX shares. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Cake Box from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 304.65. The firm has a market cap of £126 million and a PE ratio of 37.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Cake Box’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Cake Box Company Profile (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

