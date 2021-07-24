Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 25,914 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,914 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $73,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,742.27.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,830.92 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,094.93 and a 1 year high of $1,833.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,464.33. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

