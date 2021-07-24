Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 65,191 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 434.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,191 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Immatics worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 457,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 78,254 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.77. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

