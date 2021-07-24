7,436 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after buying an additional 97,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,619 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,581,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.43. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HAE. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

