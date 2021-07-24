State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $24.78 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Paychex were worth $24,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 393.8% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Shares of PAYX opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

