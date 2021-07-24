SB Management Ltd Invests $23.23 Million in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

SB Management Ltd bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,232,000. SVF Investment makes up 0.1% of SB Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $7,920,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $4,370,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $367,000.

OTCMKTS:SVFAU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.16. 70,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,411. SVF Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

