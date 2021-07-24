Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report sales of $26.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the lowest is $22.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $48.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $109.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $139.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $379.34 million, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $993.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,757. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.