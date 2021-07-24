BitCoal (COAL) Market Capitalization Tops $38,023.83

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $38,023.83 and $305.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.21 or 0.00613074 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 160.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

