Dogecoin Price Tops $0.20 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $25.49 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00370991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,571,507,162 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

