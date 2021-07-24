PCB Bancorp (PCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 13th

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by 233.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.