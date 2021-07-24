The North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.90. The North West shares last traded at C$35.64, with a volume of 40,051 shares traded.

NWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of The North West in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

