Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

