Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Announces Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.
Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. Robert Half International has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
See Also: Holder of Record
