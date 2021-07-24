Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Announces Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. Robert Half International has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.61.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.