Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VEI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 105,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,764. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vine Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $20,610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $17,769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $16,284,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

