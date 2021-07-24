Anomaly Capital Management LP Takes $14.43 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,135 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,429,000. Tapestry accounts for about 1.4% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $86,541,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Tapestry by 1,323.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 182,207 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 169,407 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Tapestry by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,887 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 485,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,005,000 after buying an additional 90,970 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. 1,477,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

