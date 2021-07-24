American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) is Masterton Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Masterton Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 143.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. American Campus Communities makes up 12.5% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Masterton Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of American Campus Communities worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 387,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $51.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

