Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 12,517 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 38.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $865,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,945 shares of company stock worth $9,417,424 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

