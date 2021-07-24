Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $290.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

