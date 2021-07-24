Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 183,877 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,877 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $62,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

VCLT opened at $108.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.54. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $113.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

