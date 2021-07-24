Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXGX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GX Acquisition by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GX Acquisition by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXGX stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GX Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

