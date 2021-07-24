Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.50. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 7,320 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:TCI)
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.
