Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.50. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 7,320 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.69% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.