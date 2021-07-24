Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $152.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.90. Celanese has a 1 year low of $92.11 and a 1 year high of $171.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
