Herc (NYSE:HRI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Herc stock opened at $117.48 on Thursday. Herc has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $120.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Herc by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

