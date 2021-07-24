Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $525.45 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

