McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.18. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 2,433,050 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. The business had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $11,509,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 50,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

