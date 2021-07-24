Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. Biocept shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 467,206 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $55.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biocept by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

