Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%.

FRBK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 64,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $216.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.39. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

