1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 53,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $216.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

