FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $72.62. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 22,713 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

