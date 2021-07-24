Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.87-2.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

