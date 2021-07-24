Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $33.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,461. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBGI opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.84.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

