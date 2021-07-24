Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 179,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.76. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after acquiring an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $48,441,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 443,067 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $24,575,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

