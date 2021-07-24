Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $61.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of SKX opened at $54.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 in the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,729,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.