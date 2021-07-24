Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,308,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,604,997. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

