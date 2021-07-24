Dora Factory (DORA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.13 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.65 or 0.00013742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $5.13 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00858542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

DORA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

