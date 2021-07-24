Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.94. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$4.93, with a volume of 336,947 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cormark increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.55.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$931.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

About Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.