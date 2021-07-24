FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX opened at $297.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx has a 1 year low of $163.86 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

