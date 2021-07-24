Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 320.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Grainger stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 104 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £299.52 ($391.32).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

