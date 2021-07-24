MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

NYSE:MP opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.82. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $7,765,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $6,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

