Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF)’s share price traded down 15.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCKHF)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; 64% working interests in PL004a; 30% PL004b and PL004c production licenses; 100% working interest in PL005 production license; and 40% working interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

