Ely Gold Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) Shares Up 4%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.04. 68,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 258,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Ely Gold Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELYGF)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, evaluation of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company has a portfolio of 12 key assets, 27 development assets, 43 exploration assets consisting of 38 deeded royalties, and 14 leased properties.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ely Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ely Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.