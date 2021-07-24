Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.710-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.76 billion-$49.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.17 billion.Accenture also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

ACN opened at $318.65 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $318.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.13.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

