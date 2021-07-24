Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $897.97

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 897.97 ($11.73) and traded as low as GBX 885 ($11.56). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 885 ($11.56), with a volume of 84,620 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 897.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.14%.

In other news, insider Merryn Somerset bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 915 ($11.95) per share, with a total value of £19,992.75 ($26,120.66).

About Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

